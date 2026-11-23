This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows a view along the Yaxue Road in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of the national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects the Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang and other renowned ice-and-snow tourism destinations, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows a view along the Yaxue Road in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of the national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects the Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang and other renowned ice-and-snow tourism destinations, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Photo by Wang Zhe/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows a view along the Yaxue Road in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As part of the national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects the Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang and other renowned ice-and-snow tourism destinations, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking photos along the Yaxue Road in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 21, 2026. As part of the national highway G333, Yaxue Road connects the Yabuli Ski Resort in Harbin, "China Snow Town" in Mudanjiang and other renowned ice-and-snow tourism destinations, offering visitors the natural and cultural charm of the region. (Photo by Wang Zhe/Xinhua)