A performance is staged to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People perform during a parade of folk arts marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People perform during a parade of folk arts marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People perform during a parade of folk arts marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)