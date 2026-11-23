A new round of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine will take place soon, although the exact dates have yet to be determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.



"The meeting will happen soon, but there is no certainty regarding the dates yet," he told RIA Novosti.



Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held on Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with Russia and Ukraine reaching an agreement on a "large-scale" prisoner exchange.

