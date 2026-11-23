Gu Ailing of China in action during the women's freeski halfpipe final at the 2025 FIS Freeski World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Four major International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) events will be held at Yunding Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei province, between December 2026 and February 2027, organizers announced.The resort, which hosted freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, recently unveiled its 2026-27 competition calendar, featuring World Cup events in halfpipe, snowboard cross and freestyle skiing aerials, as well as the FIS Snowboard and Freeski Junior World Championships.The season will begin with the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Halfpipe World Cup from December 6 to 13, with 160 to 180 athletes and team officials from 12 to 13 countries and regions expected to attend.China's Olympic champion Gu Ailing is expected to compete alongside Britain's Zoe Atkin and Japan's Yuto Totsuka and Ayumu Hirano.

Lindsey Jacobellis (R) of the United States and Michela Moioli of Italy in action during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Yunding Snow Park, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

The FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup will follow from January 12 to 18, 2027, marking the event's first return to Yunding since the 2022 Winter Olympics.American snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis, who won gold in the women's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022, is among the athletes expected to compete.The FIS Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup will take place from February 14 to 20, with Beijing 2022 Olympic champions Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu expected to lead China's challenge alongside emerging talents Li Tianma and Chen Meiting.The event will also serve as a test event for the 2029 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships in Zhangjiakou.

Xu Mengtao of China in action during the mixed team aerials final at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Yunding Snow Park, Dec. 21, 2025. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

The FIS Snowboard and Freeski Junior World Championships will be held during the same period, with more than 300 young athletes from 20 to 30 countries and regions expected to participate.Organizers said the championships would be the highest-level international junior snow sports competition ever held in China and would also serve as a qualifying event for the Winter Youth Olympic Games.The junior championships are also expected to help Zhangjiakou prepare for the 2029 World Championships.Organizers said each of the four events would have dedicated competition facilities separate from recreational skiing areas, allowing visitors to continue using the resort's slopes while watching elite athletes compete.