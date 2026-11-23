Israeli security forces clash with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against military conscription following the arrest of draft evaders in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and disrupt light rail services during a protest against the arrest of yeshiva students who failed to comply with military conscription orders in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. The issue of ultra-Orthodox students' military service is also among the proposed guidelines for coalition talks between Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

Israeli security forces clash with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against military conscription following the arrest of draft evaders in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and disrupt light rail services during a protest against the arrest of yeshiva students who failed to comply with military conscription orders in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. The issue of ultra-Orthodox students' military service is also among the proposed guidelines for coalition talks between Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

Israeli security forces clash with ultra-Orthodox Jewish men during a protest against military conscription following the arrest of draft evaders in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and disrupt light rail services during a protest against the arrest of yeshiva students who failed to comply with military conscription orders in Jerusalem, Nov. 22, 2026. The issue of ultra-Orthodox students' military service is also among the proposed guidelines for coalition talks between Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)