A farmer takes care of winter wheat at a field in Tuanpiaozhuang Town of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 22, 2026. Sunday marks Minor Snow, the 20th solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 22, 2026 shows farmers harvesting mustard at a field in Hengtang Village, Yuyao City of east China's Zhejiang Province. Sunday marks Minor Snow, the 20th solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

A farmer takes care of strawberries at a greenhouse in Beibaidao Village, Handan City of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 22, 2026. Sunday marks Minor Snow, the 20th solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest Chinese cabbages in Chencun Village, Shijiazhuang of north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 22, 2026. Sunday marks Minor Snow, the 20th solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)