This photo taken with a mobile phone on Nov. 22, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow near Xuanwumen in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow seen from the Jingshan Hill in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow seen from the Jingshan Hill in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2026 shows a view of the sunset glow seen from the Jingshan Hill in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)