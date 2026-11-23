People visit the exhibition titled "After the Horse Comes the Sheep: New Year in China" at the Kulturmuseum in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2026. This exhibition showcasing Chinese New Year traditions opened here on Friday, and will run until March 21, 2027. Nearly 200 people attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition traces the origins, customs and evolution of the Spring Festival through New Year pictures, lanterns and festive objects in an immersive setting. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A visitor stamps Chinese characters bearing New Year wishes on a card to make a souvenir at the exhibition titled "After the Horse Comes the Sheep: New Year in China" at the Kulturmuseum in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2026. This exhibition showcasing Chinese New Year traditions opened here on Friday, and will run until March 21, 2027. Nearly 200 people attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition traces the origins, customs and evolution of the Spring Festival through New Year pictures, lanterns and festive objects in an immersive setting. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People visit the exhibition titled "After the Horse Comes the Sheep: New Year in China" at the Kulturmuseum in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2026. This exhibition showcasing Chinese New Year traditions opened here on Friday, and will run until March 21, 2027. Nearly 200 people attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition traces the origins, customs and evolution of the Spring Festival through New Year pictures, lanterns and festive objects in an immersive setting. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People visit the exhibition titled "After the Horse Comes the Sheep: New Year in China" at the Kulturmuseum in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2026. This exhibition showcasing Chinese New Year traditions opened here on Friday, and will run until March 21, 2027. Nearly 200 people attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition traces the origins, customs and evolution of the Spring Festival through New Year pictures, lanterns and festive objects in an immersive setting. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)