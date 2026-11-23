Professor Huo Ming demonstrates to his students how to perform rehabilitation therapy on a "patient's" arm joint inside a classroom at the University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences on April 15, 2025. Photo: Chu Daye/GT

China's National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, and the National Health Commission and Ministry of Education have jointly issued an implementation plan for building a service system for the elderly and young children. The plan called for implementing high-techs such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robots to improve services.The release of the document, published on Monday with approval from the State Council, followed a meeting instructing work related to aging last week.The plan encourages elderly care and childcare institutions to adopt smart management platforms, intelligent fire safety and security systems, and equips elderly care facilities with smart health monitoring devices and assistive tools.It also promotes the application of AI agents, service robots, smart wearables and exoskeletons in elderly care scenarios, and supports setting up experience zones in elderly care institutions and communities. Localities with favorable conditions are encouraged to aggregate service information via e-government platforms to provide convenient channels for families seeking in-home services.According to the plan, the country supports qualified kindergartens in renovating and expanding facilities to offer nursery classes for children aged 2 to 3, responding to public concerns regarding the difficulties of parenting. Childcare facilities will be properly distributed to build a "15-minute childcare service circle."By 2030, the layout of elderly care and childcare facilities will be more rational and better equipped. The integration of medical and elderly care will be further deepened, and the supply of inclusive, affordable services covering both urban and rural areas will basically take shape.Specifically, the plan called for nursing beds to account for 73 percent of all beds in elderly care institutions and community elderly care institutions and facilities to cover 70 percent of communities. The childcare enrollment rate for children under 3 rising is targeted to be lifted 6 percentage points from 2025 levels.The plan also prioritizes the renovation and upgrading of 2,000 outdated public elderly care institutions to improve professional care capacity and safety management.Further efforts were urged to implement the national strategy of actively addressing population aging and to ensure happier and more fulfilling lives for elderly people at a recent instruction on work related to aging, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The meeting called for coordinating efforts among the government, market, society and families and further strengthening social security, elderly care services, health services, and social participation for older people and stressed the need to boost the silver economy and build an age-friendly society.China has the world's largest elderly population. By the end of 2025, China had 323.38 million people aged 60 and above, or 23 percent of the population. The figure is projected to exceed 400 million by around 2035.Global Times