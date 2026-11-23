A worker is seen at a construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng District of Liuzhou City and Yizhou District of Hechi City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2026. The expressway, with a length of 115 kilometers, is constructed by China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corporation Limited and is an important part of highway network of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers are seen at a construction site of an expressway linking Yufeng District of Liuzhou City and Yizhou District of Hechi City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 22, 2026. The expressway, with a length of 115 kilometers, is constructed by China Railway 20th Bureau Group Corporation Limited and is an important part of highway network of Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)