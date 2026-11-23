An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows rainforests on Mount Qixian in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province. Mount Qixian in Baoting boasts of rich rainforest resources and has become a cultural name card of Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Tourists visit the Mount Qixian Hot Spring National Forest Park in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 21, 2026. Mount Qixian in Baoting boasts of rich rainforest resources and has become a cultural name card of Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows clouds over mountains of Mount Qixian in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province. Mount Qixian in Baoting boasts of rich rainforest resources and has become a cultural name card of Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows clouds over mountains of Mount Qixian in Baoting, south China's Hainan Province. Mount Qixian in Baoting boasts of rich rainforest resources and has become a cultural name card of Baoting. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)