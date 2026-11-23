Holiday decorations are seen at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 22, 2026. The "Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood" event runs from Nov. 21, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, spanning Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A visitor poses for photos at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 22, 2026. The "Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood" event runs from Nov. 21, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, spanning Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A performer interacts with visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 22, 2026. The "Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood" event runs from Nov. 21, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, spanning Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos with a Minion character at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, Nov. 22, 2026. The "Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood" event runs from Nov. 21, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027, spanning Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)