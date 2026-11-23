A sales representative shows a piece of gold jewelry at an expo in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. File photo: VCG







A sharp decline in gold prices sent shoppers rushing to shopping malls across China over the weekend, with many jewelry counters reporting brisk sales. However, a rebound in gold prices on Monday foretells market volatility facing both consumers and investors.London spot gold climbed back above $3,600 an ounce on Monday, reaching $3,630.58 by 9:25 am Beijing time, a gain of as much as 2.62 percent. COMEX gold futures touched $3,605 an ounce, up as much as 2.55 percent. The rebound followed a steep weekly downturn that had pushed spot gold below $3,600 on Friday, according to China News Service.The price retreat drew crowds to Shenzhen's Shuibei Gold Market, a jewelry trading hub. Shopping malls there saw some of their strongest customer traffic in months over the weekend, with shoppers packed before counters on multiple floors, according to CCTV Finance. One merchant said that staff workers were too busy to have a time-out for meals. Another reported selling several kilograms of gold a day and working until 9 pm.Wedding jewelry remained a key purchase, but gold bars also drew interest. Some customers were looking at bars featuring the goat, the zodiac animal of the coming Chinese lunar year. At Shuibei, gold jewelry was priced at around 918 yuan ($136.77) per gram on Sunday, while member-priced investment bars were around 811 yuan per gram, CCTV Finance reported.In Beijing's Tongzhou district, a salesperson at a Liuguifu jewelry counter told the Global Times on Monday that a promotional offer had lowered the store's gold jewelry price to 920 yuan per gram, which she described as one of its lowest prices in recent weeks.A 30-year-old white-collar worker surnamed Wang said she wanted to take advantage of the lower price to buy herself a New Year gift. Another shopper, surnamed Li, 26, said he was considering a physical gold bar for investment. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's gold accumulation product was quoted at about 777 yuan per gram on Monday, according to a price check by the reporter. Despite a slight rebound in gold prices on Monday, the price remained relatively low compared with levels exceeding 900 yuan per gram just a few months earlier.The weekend rush comes against a longer-term split in Chinese gold demand. In the first nine months of 2026, consumption of gold bars and coins rose 26.26 percent year-on-year to 444.576 tons, while gold jewelry consumption fell 33.86 percent to 178.612 tons, according to the China Gold Association. Overall gold consumption edged up 0.28 percent to 684.623 tons.The World Gold Council said that a price pullback in September had encouraged bargain hunting in China. Yet elevated prices continued to weigh on jewelry sales: Chinese gold jewelry consumption fell 22 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, despite recovering from the previous quarter.Bian Yongzu, executive deputy editor-in-chief of Modernization of Management magazine, told the Global Times that Chinese investors' growing interest in gold was largely driven by its perceived ability to preserve value. In addition, Chinese people's affection for gold is deeply rooted — gold is not only a symbol of wealth, but also carries cultural meanings of auspiciousness, heritage and peace of mind. He said that changes in the global economic landscape, world turbulence, and gold's value-preserving properties have jointly boosted consumer demand for gold.However, he noted that gold prices may remain volatile in the short term and advised consumers to make purchases based on their actual needs.The latest crowds at gold counters may reflect investors' continued interest in gold investment. But a busy weekend alone is unlikely to foretell sustained recovery in gold sales. As prices rebounded on Monday, ICBC's warning on Friday that precious-metal volatility may intensify offered a reminder of the uncertainty facing gold buyers.The Shanghai Gold Exchange on Monday warned of rising market uncertainty and more fluctuations in precious metals, urging its members to strengthen risk management and investors to manage their positions prudently.