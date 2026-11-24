A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the United States, Nov. 23, 2026. U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 percent, to 49,595.31. The S&P 500 added 326.78 points, or 4.73 percent, to 7,237.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 percent, to 24,089.56. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

US stocks surged on Monday as Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as president and CEO reignited the AI trade, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting their biggest single-day gains since April 9, 2025.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 percent, to 49,595.31. The S&P 500 added 326.78 points, or 4.73 percent, to 7,237.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 percent, to 24,089.56.Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with technology leading the gainers by adding 9.03 percent, while energy led the laggards by falling 1.32 percent.Oil prices fell sharply as concerns over a global supply glut outweighed risks to supplies from the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery dropped 3.88 percent to settle at 80.17 U.S. dollars a barrel, its lowest level since August, while Brent crude fell 3.46 percent to 89.37 dollars a barrel.On the corporate front, Nvidia surged 31.48 percent after its board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president and CEO, effective immediately. The chipmaker recorded the largest single-day increase in market capitalization on record, adding nearly 1 trillion dollars and bringing its valuation back close to 4 trillion dollars.Chip stocks rallied across the board, with Micron Technology jumping around 19 percent, Marvell Technology up 18.37 percent, and Intel climbing 16.34 percent. Advanced Micro Devices gained 6.85 percent, while Dell Technologies rocketed over 20 percent. CoreWeave popped 22.32 percent and Oracle jumped 12.34 percent."The shocking decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO helps to remove a key level of uncertainty from the AI trade, which has been suffering in recent weeks," said Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management. The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, fell nearly 26 percent to 26.62.The rally in chip stocks also lifted other technology shares. Tesla surged 11.46 percent, while Alphabet and Meta Platforms each jumped over 6 percent.On the economic front, S&P Global's flash Purchasing Managers' Index showed U.S. business activity growth easing to a four-month low in November. The composite index fell to 54.6 from 55.9 in October, while the services index slipped to 54.7 and the manufacturing index fell to 54.5.Investors also continued to weigh the prospect of a quarter-point interest rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, with the October personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due for release on Wednesday.

A trader works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the United States, Nov. 23, 2026. U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 percent, to 49,595.31. The S&P 500 added 326.78 points, or 4.73 percent, to 7,237.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 percent, to 24,089.56. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

Traders work on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, the United States, Nov. 23, 2026. U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 percent, to 49,595.31. The S&P 500 added 326.78 points, or 4.73 percent, to 7,237.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 percent, to 24,089.56. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)