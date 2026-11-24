Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (L to R) attend a joint press conference following a meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries and Austria held at Bratislava Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia, Nov. 23, 2026. The Visegrad Group (V4) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) and Austria consider the European Union's proposed budget for 2028-2034 unacceptable, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Monday.(Xinhua/TASR/Martin Baumann)

The Visegrad Group (V4) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) and Austria consider the European Union's proposed budget for 2028-2034 unacceptable, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Monday.Fico spoke at a joint news conference after a summit at Bratislava Castle with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, according to the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR).Fico said the proposal failed to address fundamental issues and would require multiple rounds of negotiations before an agreement could be reached. The five countries shared the view that the EU's cohesion policy should remain a priority and that the Common Agricultural Policy should be maintained.Fico said the countries' large agricultural holdings made a mandatory subsidy cap of about 100,000 euros (109,000 U.S. dollars) for large farms. He called for a considerably higher threshold.Energy prices were another major topic at the summit. Fico said the five leaders agreed that reducing electricity prices was essential to improving Europe's competitiveness. He said V4 countries had long advocated separating electricity prices from gas prices.Fico also said the four V4 countries would send a joint letter to EU leaders calling for the implementation of the bloc's second emissions trading system (ETS2), which covers buildings and road transport, to be postponed until 2030.Migration was another key issue discussed at the summit. Fico said effective migration management required the EU to exercise full control over who enters the bloc, adding that entry into the EU should take place only through legal channels.