This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows a view of a coastal area on the Caspian sea in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Azerbaijan and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of critical raw materials during the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum here on Monday.Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the forum that the MoU provides for identifying joint projects in the Caucasus, Central Asia and Africa, as well as the integration of raw materials into Italy's and Europe's industrial supply chains by leveraging Azerbaijan's regional logistics capabilities.Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani said the MoU marks a further step toward implementing previous arrangements on critical raw materials cooperation between the two countries.He added that the two sides plan to establish joint ventures in Africa and other parts of the world, with the aim of reducing raw material costs and enhancing the competitiveness of their industrial sectors.In October, Azerbaijan and Italy signed the Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Critical Raw Materials.