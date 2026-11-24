This photo taken on the morning of Nov. 23, 2026 shows a view of the Forbidden City seen from Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on the morning of Nov. 23, 2026 shows a view of Beihai Park seen from Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on the morning of Nov. 23, 2026 shows a view of the Beijing Central Axis seen from Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on the morning of Nov. 23, 2026 shows a view of the Forbidden City seen from Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)