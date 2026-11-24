An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows the sluice gates of the first phase of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Jiangdu District of Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

China South-to-North Water Diversion Corporation Limited recently unveiled version 2 of its "Tianhe" large language model, upgrading the "smart brain" of the world's largest water diversion project to cut flood-situation analysis times from hours to minutes.The V2 model builds on its predecessor, V1, and pushes into deeper applications, helping water-network managers make decisions by combining real-time data, scientific models and artificial intelligence, China Media Group reported on Saturday.During flood seasons, it pulls in data from 27 satellites and 237 weather radars. Rainfall and river-level assessments that once took hours are now completed in minutes. For water quality, the model watches over 50 million monitoring records across the areas that supply, carry and receive the water. It can track the spread of pollutants and algae, and then suggest which gates to open and how to respond, turning emergency handling from experience-based estimates into precision calculation, said the report.Since the first phase of the eastern and middle routes became fully operational in 2014, the project has channeled more than 92 billion cubic meters of water northward, ensuring a stable and high-quality water supply for 48 major cities and benefiting nearly 200 million people.