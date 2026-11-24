Tourists visit the West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Nov. 19, 2026. Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday.(ANA/Handout via Xinhua)

Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday.Built in the mid-11th century as a Hindu sanctuary, West Mebon sits on an artificial island at the exact center of the West Baray, the Angkor area's largest reservoir. Reaching the monument requires a short boat trip across the massive basin.Chan Samnang, head of the ANA's Tourism Management and Development Office, said the upgrades are designed to ensure a safe, orderly experience following the temple's official reopening last week after a 14-year restoration project."The new visitor route around West Mebon Temple, together with the route along the embankment of the West Baray, is intended to provide tourists with additional options and a unique sightseeing experience different from visits to other temples," he said.

Tourists pose for a photo at the West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Nov. 19, 2026. Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday. (ANA/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows tourists riding a boat during a visit to the West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday. (ANA/Handout via Xinhua)