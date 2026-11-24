Tourists visit the West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Nov. 19, 2026. Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday.(ANA/Handout via Xinhua)Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday.
Tourists pose for a photo at the West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Nov. 19, 2026. Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday. (ANA/Handout via Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows tourists riding a boat during a visit to the West Mebon Temple in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has installed new tourism infrastructure, facilities, and a visitor route at the recently restored 1,000-year-old West Mebon Temple in the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park, said an ANA news release on Monday. (ANA/Handout via Xinhua)