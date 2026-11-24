The 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games in northern Italy will take place from January 21 to 29, the International Olympic Committee and local organizers announced Monday.



The fifth edition of the Winter Youth Olympics will be held in the Dolomites and Valtellina, and will officially be known as Dolomiti Valtellina 2028. Some 1,600 athletes are expected to compete.



The Games will make extensive use of existing infrastructure, with around 70 percent of the venues having been used during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. The remaining venues are also existing facilities, some of which are being renovated or expanded ahead of 2028.



"Dakar 2026 reminded us of the energy, emotion and possibilities that the Youth Olympic Games can create," said Martin Fourcade, chair of the IOC coordination commission for Dolomiti Valtellina 2028.



"On 21 January 2028, that same spirit will come to Dolomiti Valtellina, where a new generation of young winter sports athletes will have the chance to step onto the Youth Olympic Games stage and begin writing a story of their own."



Manuela Di Centa, president of the organizing committee, said the Games would offer young athletes an experience extending beyond sporting competition.



"From 21 to 29 January 2028, an experience awaits them that goes beyond competition: an opportunity to embody the universal Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship, whilst competing and growing alongside peers from all over the world in an inclusive environment," she said.

