Lin Jianjun, a provincial-level inheritor of the Putian wood carving, carves a wooden piece in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2026. Putian wood carving is one of China's four famous carvings and was included in the third batch of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2011. Known for its exquisite carving skills and vivid artistic forms, Putian wood carving has long focused on traditional themes such as Buddha statues and ancient architectural decoration. Today, a new generation of Putian wood carvers is moving beyond traditional subjects and turning to trendy cultural and creative products. By integrating tradition with modern design, the inheritors of Putian wood carving have brought new vitality to this ancient intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Lin Jianjun (L), a provincial-level inheritor of the Putian wood carving, introduces to a customer the new Chinese-style jewelry that combines the inlaid gold and silver craft technique with Putian wood carving in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

She Xiangqun, a provincial-level inheritor of the Putian wood carving, polishes a relief wall hanging in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Jin Jiantian, a young artist, arranges his original series of wood-carved art toys in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)