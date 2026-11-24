An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2026 shows the CMA CGM Tenere vessel entering the Qianwan Port with the assistance of tugboats in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. In the first ten months of 2026, China's goods imports and exports value totaled 44.81 trillion yuan (about 6.68 trillion U.S. dollars), a 20 percent surge year on year, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Since the beginning of this year, China's total import and export volume has maintained relatively rapid growth, the trade structure has been continuously optimized, and international logistics corridors have been further smoothed, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 22, 2026 shows the vessel Hua Hang Han Ya 2 container ship undergoing hoisting operations in Yangluo Port in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The liner will load more than 400 TEUs and sail directly to Busan, South Korea. In the first ten months of 2026, China's goods imports and exports value totaled 44.81 trillion yuan (about 6.68 trillion U.S. dollars), a 20 percent surge year on year, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Since the beginning of this year, China's total import and export volume has maintained relatively rapid growth, the trade structure has been continuously optimized, and international logistics corridors have been further smoothed, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 21, 2026 shows the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Pacific Virtue, fully loaded with 11 complete wind turbines, sailing in the waters of the Yangzhou section of the Yangtze River in east China's Jiangsu Province, preparing to head for Türkiye. In the first ten months of 2026, China's goods imports and exports value totaled 44.81 trillion yuan (about 6.68 trillion U.S. dollars), a 20 percent surge year on year, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Since the beginning of this year, China's total import and export volume has maintained relatively rapid growth, the trade structure has been continuously optimized, and international logistics corridors have been further smoothed, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 19, 2026 shows a cargo ship docked at the container terminal of Chuanshan Port Area, Ningbo Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province. The ship is scheduled to head for Singapore after loading and unloading containers at Ningbo Zhoushan Port. At present, Ningbo Zhoushan Port has more than 310 container shipping routes, connecting over 700 ports in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. In the first ten months of 2026, China's goods imports and exports value totaled 44.81 trillion yuan (about 6.68 trillion U.S. dollars), a 20 percent surge year on year, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Since the beginning of this year, China's total import and export volume has maintained relatively rapid growth, the trade structure has been continuously optimized, and international logistics corridors have been further smoothed, demonstrating the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)