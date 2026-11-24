Guests visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi event kicked off here on Monday, bringing together more than 200 guests from 26 cities at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Guests pose for photos at a cultural center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi event kicked off here on Monday, bringing together more than 200 guests from 26 cities at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Guests visit the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi event kicked off here on Monday, bringing together more than 200 guests from 26 cities at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Guests visit the city planning exhibition hall in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Urumqi event kicked off here on Monday, bringing together more than 200 guests from 26 cities at home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)