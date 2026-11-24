A visitor views a neolithic earthenware at an exhibition titled "Made in China" at the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin, Italy, Nov. 22, 2026. The exhibition offers an in-depth reinterpretation of the Chinese archaeological collection through more than 140 objects, dating between the Neolithic period and ancient China's Tang Dynasty (618-907). It will run until January 2027. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A visitor views exhibits of ancient China's Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.) at an exhibition titled "Made in China" at the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin, Italy, Nov. 22, 2026. The exhibition offers an in-depth reinterpretation of the Chinese archaeological collection through more than 140 objects, dating between the Neolithic period and ancient China's Tang Dynasty (618-907). It will run until January 2027. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People view exhibits at an exhibition titled "Made in China" at the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin, Italy, Nov. 22, 2026. The exhibition offers an in-depth reinterpretation of the Chinese archaeological collection through more than 140 objects, dating between the Neolithic period and ancient China's Tang Dynasty (618-907). It will run until January 2027. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People view exhibits at an exhibition titled "Made in China" at the Museum of Oriental Art in Turin, Italy, Nov. 22, 2026. The exhibition offers an in-depth reinterpretation of the Chinese archaeological collection through more than 140 objects, dating between the Neolithic period and ancient China's Tang Dynasty (618-907). It will run until January 2027. (Xinhua/Li Jing)