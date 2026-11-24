This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2026 shows a view of Tower Bridge in London, Britain. London's Tower Bridge spans the River Thames, near the Tower of London. Construction began in 1886, and the bridge officially opened on June 30, 1894, after about eight years of work. Built in the neo-Gothic style, it features two towers approximately 65 meters tall and a central roadway that can be raised to allow large vessels to pass. It is one of London's iconic landmarks. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2026 shows a view of Tower Bridge after sunset, seen from London Bridge in London, Britain. London's Tower Bridge spans the River Thames, near the Tower of London. Construction began in 1886, and the bridge officially opened on June 30, 1894, after about eight years of work. Built in the neo-Gothic style, it features two towers approximately 65 meters tall and a central roadway that can be raised to allow large vessels to pass. It is one of London's iconic landmarks. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2026 shows traffic on Tower Bridge Road at the southern end of Tower Bridge in London, Britain. London's Tower Bridge spans the River Thames, near the Tower of London. Construction began in 1886, and the bridge officially opened on June 30, 1894, after about eight years of work. Built in the neo-Gothic style, it features two towers approximately 65 meters tall and a central roadway that can be raised to allow large vessels to pass. It is one of London's iconic landmarks. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

A tourist climbs the steps of the north tower of Tower Bridge in London, Britain, Nov. 23, 2026. London's Tower Bridge spans the River Thames, near the Tower of London. Construction began in 1886, and the bridge officially opened on June 30, 1894, after about eight years of work. Built in the neo-Gothic style, it features two towers approximately 65 meters tall and a central roadway that can be raised to allow large vessels to pass. It is one of London's iconic landmarks. (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)