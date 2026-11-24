Chinese and Mexican economic officials hold a meeting at China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) in Beijing on November 23, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the MOFCOM

China has urged Mexico to take seriously China's grave concerns over tariffs on Chinese goods and other issues, exercise prudence in applying trade remedy measures, properly address the problems encountered by Chinese enterprises investing in Mexico, and take concrete actions to safeguard the overall interests of bilateral economic and trade cooperation from third-party interference, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said on Monday, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Tuesday.Wang made the remarks while co-chairing the 11th meeting of the China-Mexico High-Level Working Group with Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in Beijing on Monday, during which the two sides held candid and in-depth exchanges on bilateral economic and trade relations and other issues.The recent meeting in Shenzhen between the two heads of state at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting had charted the course for the high-quality development of bilateral relations, according to Wang.China is willing to work with Mexico to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation across various fields, expand common interests through dialogue and consultation, and take the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2026 as a new starting point to further enrich the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership, the Chinese commerce minister said.Ebrard said that Mexico and China share similar development philosophies and that the momentum of bilateral relations is encouraging. Mexico is willing to strengthen coordination with China, manage differences, build synergy, and jointly open a new chapter in bilateral economic and trade relations under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, said the Mexican official.Mexico is willing to strengthen institutionalized dialogue with China on tariff issues, Ebrard said, according to the MOFCOM.The two sides agreed to continue leveraging the existing high-level working group mechanism to further promote the sound, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.Global Times