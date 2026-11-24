A view of the Tianbao-Malipo Expressway in Southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo: Screenshot from Wenshan Release

The Tianbao-Malipo Expressway, which connects a major land port on the China-Vietnam border with the road network in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, opened to traffic on Tuesday, cutting travel time from Wenshan to Tianbao Port, a national first-class port, from two hours to about one hour.The expressway is expected to further improve cross-border logistics efficiency and reduce transportation costs for businesses, CCTV News reported on Tuesday.With the expressway fully operational, one-way freight journeys can be shortened by about one hour, with transportation cost savings of approximately 2,000 yuan ($300), the report said.The expressway runs from Tianbao Port in Malipo county of the Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan to a connecting road at the Malipo South Interchange, spanning approximately 51.4 kilometers, CCTV News reported.The four-lane expressway has a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Traversing geologically complex mountainous terrain with a maximum elevation difference exceeding 1,000 meters, the project features 27 bridges and 17 tunnels, which account for 80.4 percent of its total length. Construction took nearly three years, according to the report.According to a November 17 report by Yunnan.cn, a local news outlet in Yunnan Province, the Tianbao-Malipo Expressway forms a key section of the G5615 Tianbao-Houqiao Expressway in China's national expressway network. Following its opening, the expressway will be integrated into a unified toll collection system with the existing Malipo-Wenshan Expressway, completing the expressway connection between Tianbao and Wenshan.In addition to improving border logistics efficiency, the expressway will facilitate travel for nearly 100,000 residents along the route and provide transport support for cross-border tourism and the development of local specialty industries.Located on the China-Vietnam border, Tianbao Port is adjacent to Thanh Thuy International Border Gate in Vietnam's Tuyen Quang Province and serves as an important land transport hub connecting Yunnan with Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets, Yunnan Daily reported on April 24.In 2025, the total trade value through Tianbao Port exceeded 7.01 billion yuan ($1.05 billion), ranking fourth among Yunnan's land ports served by roads. It was also the province's second largest road port for durian imports, the report said.Yunnan's trade with Vietnam has maintained its growth momentum this year. In the first 10 months of 2026, Yunnan's imports from and exports to Vietnam reached 19.99 billion yuan ($3 billion), up 6.9 percent year-on-year, Yunnan.cn reported on Saturday, citing data from Kunming Customs.Global Times