China to continue suspending export controls of dual-use items including gallium, germanium, antimony, superhard materials to US
By Global Times Published: Nov 24, 2026 05:25 PM
China will temporarily suspend dual-use export controls on gallium, germanium, antimony, superhard materials – widely used in the semiconductor, military, and advanced manufacturing sectors – and tighter reviews on dual-use graphite to the US from Nov 28, 2026 to Jan 27, 2027, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Tuesday. This follows a one-year pause that began in Nov 2025.