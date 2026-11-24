Brazilian edition of the book China and the Next Global Order: The Coming Multipolar World and Great Power Coopetition, by Chinese intellectual Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). Photo: Courtesy of Brasil 247

The Global South Institute announces the publication, through Global South Press, of the Brazilian edition of China and the Next Global Order: The Coming Multipolar World and Great Power Coopetition, by Chinese intellectual Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), one of China's leading think tanks specializing in globalization and international relations. The book reaches Brazilian readers at a time of profound geopolitical transformations, marked by China's rise, the strengthening of BRICS, and the emergence of an increasingly multipolar international order.The book is the second title published by Global South Press and its first by an international author. The initiative represents another step in the Global South Institute's mission to bring Brazil closer to major centers of knowledge production in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, expanding access to intellectual perspectives that help explain the transformations shaping the 21st century.The publication comes at a particularly significant moment, following the recent APEC meetings in Shenzhen, which reinforced China's central role in discussions about the future of the global economy, technology, and relations among major powers. Against a backdrop of growing strategic competition, Henry Wang's book offers a reflection on the risks of a new era of confrontation and the possibilities for developing mechanisms of international cooperation.In China and the Next Global Order, Henry Huiyao Wang examines the transformations reshaping the international balance of power and challenges the assumption that the rise of a new power must inevitably lead to confrontation with established powers.One of the book's central concepts is "coopetition," a term that combines competition and cooperation. From this perspective, China and the US can remain rivals in economic, technological, and strategic spheres without abandoning the possibility of working together on issues of fundamental importance to humanity, such as climate change, financial stability, international trade, and global security.The author emphasizes the importance of multilateralism and the reform of international institutions so that they more accurately reflect the growing weight of emerging economies and countries of the Global South. His analysis also highlights the role of BRICS in developing new forms of economic and political cooperation among countries seeking greater participation in international decision-making.Throughout the book, Wang explores the evolution of globalization, the challenges of global governance, relations among major powers, and the need to find pathways toward an international order capable of accommodating different development models and political systems.Henry Huiyao Wang, as founder and president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, has devoted his career to studying China's engagement with the world and promoting dialogue among countries and institutions.A former counselor to China's State Council, Wang participates in international discussions on economics, diplomacy, global governance, and development. His work combines academic research, public policy development, and engagement with scholars, diplomats, and political leaders from different regions of the world.His book offers Brazilian readers an opportunity to explore a Chinese interpretation of major international transformations in a debate often dominated by analyses originating in the US and Europe.The publication is particularly relevant given China's growing importance to Brazil's development. As Brazil's largest trading partner, China plays a strategic role in areas such as infrastructure, energy, industry, agriculture, technological innovation, and the energy transition.Brazil and China also share important platforms for international cooperation, particularly BRICS, which has established itself as one of the principal mechanisms for cooperation among emerging economies and for advancing a more representative system of global governance.Despite the strength of economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries, knowledge of Chinese society, its institutions, and its major schools of thought remains limited across broad segments of Brazilian society.The publication of China and the Next Global Order seeks to help bridge this knowledge gap by providing students, educators, journalists, researchers, business leaders, and policymakers with direct access to a Chinese perspective on the future of international relations.In this context, understanding China means more than simply following the rise of an economic power. It means understanding a historical transformation that will have profound consequences for Brazil's development and its place in the world.The publication of Henry Huiyao Wang's book marks a milestone for Global South Press, which was established to disseminate works that deepen understanding of the history, politics, economics, and civilizations of the Global South.The publishing house's first title was The Greatest Communists in Brazilian History, by José Reinaldo Carvalho, international editor of Brasil 247. The book is dedicated to rediscovering the figures and life stories that helped shape Brazil's political history.Now, with its second publication and its first by an international author, Global South Press is broadening its horizons to encompass the major debates surrounding the transformation of the world order.Both publications reflect the same editorial vision: to provide Brazilian readers with the intellectual tools to understand the historical and political processes that shaped the past and those that are defining the future.Chaired by journalist Leonardo Attuch, the Global South Institute has among its principal missions the promotion of the exchange of ideas and intellectual cooperation among institutions, researchers, and thinkers from different countries, particularly within the framework of BRICS and relations between Brazil and Asia.The initiative seeks to reach the widest possible readership and encourage discussion about the future of multipolarity, China's role, and the opportunities emerging for Brazil in a rapidly changing world.(Reported by Brasil 247 on November 23, 2026)