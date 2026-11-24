The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China will temporarily suspend dual-use export controls on gallium, germanium, antimony, superhard materials - widely used in the semiconductor, military, and advanced manufacturing sectors - and tighter reviews on dual-use graphite to the US from November 28 to January 27, 2027, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Tuesday.Chinese experts said that the latest suspension is consistent with the current phased easing in China-US economic and trade relations."It can be seen as China showing continued goodwill and flexibility within the existing consultation framework," Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Tuesday.MOFCOM said on Tuesday that, upon approval, the second clause of the notice published in 2024, involving strengthening export controls on specific dual-use items to the US, will be suspended for two months.The 2024 notice stated that China will generally prohibit the export of dual-use gallium, germanium, antimony and related superhard materials to the US, while imposing stricter end-user and end-use reviews on graphite dual-use items.The same clause was previously suspended for one year starting in November 2025.The first clause of the 2024 notice - the ban on export of dual-use items to US military users or for military-end uses - remained in place.Zhou noted that China's related controls primarily serve its own development goals in two ways: safeguarding national security and helping prevent greater instability in the international situation. By sending clear signals, the measures allow companies and markets to anticipate possible supply-chain adjustments in advance, which helps stabilize expectations.Global Times