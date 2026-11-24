The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China on Tuesday urged the EU to honor bilateral consensus, strictly abide by World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and uphold the principle of non-discrimination in its safeguard investigation into imported hybrid vehicles, vowing to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries.The remarks came after the European Commission on Tuesday released its preliminary findings in a global safeguard investigation into imported hybrid vehicles, with provisional safeguard measures set to take effect on December 1.The EU launched the safeguard investigation on October 30 and decided to impose provisional measures less than a month later, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in response to a media inquiry.Prior to the launch of the investigation, China and the EU had held consultations under their trade and investment consultation mechanism, based on the principles of mutual respect and consultation on an equal footing, reaching a lawful, pragmatic and balanced arrangement on hybrid vehicle trade, MOFCOM said.China will closely monitor subsequent developments in the EU investigation and reserves all rights, including resorting to dispute settlement and seeking trade compensation under the WTO framework, to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant Chinese industries, MOFCOM noted.The ministry reiterated that protectionism leads nowhere and that openness and cooperation are the right way forward.At a critical stage in the green transition of the global automotive industry, openness and cooperation are an inevitable trend. The Chinese and European automotive industries have complementary strengths and are deeply integrated, and closer cooperation serves the common interests of both sides, MOFCOM said.China hopes the EU will work in the same direction as China to provide a stable, predictable and sustainable trade and investment environment for industries on both sides, while promoting the stable, balanced and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations, the ministry said.Global Times