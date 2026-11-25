A woman pushes a stroller after a snowfall in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Nov. 6, 2026. (Photo by Andrey Matveenko/Xinhua)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia had stabilized its domestic fuel market through export restrictions and market-support measures, while warning that retaliatory action against Ukraine's continued strikes on Russia's oil refineries was inevitable.Putin made the remarks at a meeting of the Presidential Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex and Environmental Safety, where participants discussed domestic fuel supply security, threats to critical energy infrastructure and the country's long-term strategy for global energy exports.Moscow imposed export restrictions on gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, with limited diesel shipments allowed to continue under an agreement with the United States, Putin said.After peaking in early October, gasoline prices have generally stabilized in most regions of the country, he said.He stressed that ensuring reliable fuel supplies to households, agricultural producers and industrial consumers remains the top priority.Putin cautioned that the oil products market remains fragile and authorities must stay agile to respond quickly to domestic supply-and-demand swings.Putin also singled out continued attacks by Kiev on Russian oil refineries, noting that the strikes had persisted despite a direct U.S. call to refrain from these attacks."Response actions on our part are inevitable," he said, calling for enhanced safeguards for refinery sites and their personnel.