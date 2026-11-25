An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows a scene at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

The ice storage of the 28th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, a renowned seasonal theme park in Harbin, was officially put into use here on Tuesday. The ice construction work at the park is set to start shortly. The park has been expanded to 1.25 million square meters this year, with a total ice and snow usage of 400,000 cubic meters, setting a new record in scale among previous editions.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows engineering vehicles transporting ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members remove the covering on the ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members remove the covering on the ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An engineering vehicle transports ice cubes at an ice storage site for the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)