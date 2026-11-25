Winemaker Zhan Rongbin seals the rice wine in jars for fermentation in Kengtou Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 24, 2026. Leveraging its history and culture of wine-making, Kengtou Village in Wuyuan County of Shangrao City has actively promoted the development of the rice wine industry in recent years, creating job opportunities for local villagers. The village produces about 250,000 kilograms of rice wine annually, with an output value exceeding six million yuan (about 0.9 million U.S. dollars). In 2020, the Kengtou rice wine brewing technique was included in the fifth batch of the municipal intangible cultural heritage list for representative items of Shangrao City. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Winemaker Zhan Rongbin makes yeast for fermenting rice wine in Kengtou Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 24, 2026. Leveraging its history and culture of wine-making, Kengtou Village in Wuyuan County of Shangrao City has actively promoted the development of the rice wine industry in recent years, creating job opportunities for local villagers. The village produces about 250,000 kilograms of rice wine annually, with an output value exceeding six million yuan (about 0.9 million U.S. dollars). In 2020, the Kengtou rice wine brewing technique was included in the fifth batch of the municipal intangible cultural heritage list for representative items of Shangrao City. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Winemaker Zhan Rongbin checks the quality of rice wine in Kengtou Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 24, 2026. Leveraging its history and culture of wine-making, Kengtou Village in Wuyuan County of Shangrao City has actively promoted the development of the rice wine industry in recent years, creating job opportunities for local villagers. The village produces about 250,000 kilograms of rice wine annually, with an output value exceeding six million yuan (about 0.9 million U.S. dollars). In 2020, the Kengtou rice wine brewing technique was included in the fifth batch of the municipal intangible cultural heritage list for representative items of Shangrao City. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Winemaker Zhan Rongbin takes rice wine with a woven wine basket at a rice wine cellar in Kengtou Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 24, 2026. Leveraging its history and culture of wine-making, Kengtou Village in Wuyuan County of Shangrao City has actively promoted the development of the rice wine industry in recent years, creating job opportunities for local villagers. The village produces about 250,000 kilograms of rice wine annually, with an output value exceeding six million yuan (about 0.9 million U.S. dollars). In 2020, the Kengtou rice wine brewing technique was included in the fifth batch of the municipal intangible cultural heritage list for representative items of Shangrao City. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)