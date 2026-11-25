This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Hongyu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the moon over Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Shao Tianli/Xinhua)

A supermoon appeared in the sky on Nov. 24.