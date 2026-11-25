People attend the opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence (AI) media training program in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 24, 2026. The two-day training program kicked off in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen technological capacity and deepen media cooperation between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A two-day artificial intelligence (AI) media training program kicked off in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen technological capacity and deepen media cooperation between China and Africa.Organized by China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) and the Academy of Broadcasting Science (ABS), in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and major Kenyan media houses, the China-Africa AI Media Training brought together production, creative, digital and technical professionals from across Kenya.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zhang Zhizhong, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said that news and media cooperation is a key component of China-Kenya relations and plays a vital role in deepening mutual understanding between the two countries and their peoples.He said the training is a practical step aligned with the China-Africa Cooperation Initiative on Radio, TV and Audio-Visual Innovation, which was announced at the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.Shi Zhiyan, first-grade counsel at the Department of International Cooperation of the NRTA, said that the training is not just about teaching AI tools for news editing and reporting."We hope to help Kenyan media practitioners grasp these technologies, so that Kenya can take its own seat at the AI table, tell local African stories better, and make sure African voices are not left behind in this digital transformation," he added.Under the partnership with ABS, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation will receive 40 complimentary AI accounts, 100 hours of Chinese programming, and technical support to enhance the visual quality of its digitized historical archives.Carol Wachira, director of marketing and digital transformation at Royal Media Services, which operates the Citizen media brand, said that deeper China-Africa AI media cooperation will equip local creators and broadcasters with modern production tools while safeguarding cultural authenticity.She noted that collaboration with China will allow Kenyan media to gain insights, scale digital innovation, and ensure African perspectives are effectively represented in an increasingly AI-driven global media landscape.The two-day workshop features live demonstrations and hands-on sessions led by Chinese AI digital artists and film directors, covering AI-powered program creation, scriptwriting, television commercial production, and content monetization.

People exchange views at the opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence (AI) media training program in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 24, 2026. The two-day training program kicked off in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen technological capacity and deepen media cooperation between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

People attend the opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence (AI) media training program in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 24, 2026. The two-day training program kicked off in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen technological capacity and deepen media cooperation between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of an artificial intelligence (AI) media training program in Nairobi, Kenya. The two-day training program kicked off in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen technological capacity and deepen media cooperation between China and Africa. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)