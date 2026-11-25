China US Photo: VCG

China and the US held the first meeting of the agricultural working group under the China-US Board of Trade in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday. Guided by the important consensus reached at the China-US leaders' meeting, the two sides conducted candid, in-depth, and constructive discussions on issues including agricultural product regulation and market access, as well as agricultural trade.Both sides will continue to strengthen communication through the agricultural working group, work to address their respective concerns in the agricultural sector, and contribute to the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, the MOFCOM noted.Global Times