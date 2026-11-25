Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah delivers a speech during the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, Libya. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, according to the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform. (Photo by Hazem Turkia/Xinhua)

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, according to the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform.Organized by the National Oil Corporation (NOC), the three-day event aims to attract foreign investment and expand partnerships with major international energy companies as well as Libyan companies in the energy sector.In his opening remarks, Dbeibah said the government was working to translate confidence in Libya's energy potential into actual investments and implementable projects through stable investment regulations, transparent procedures and continued support for the NOC.Several memoranda of understanding were also signed at the opening ceremony between the NOC and international companies, covering training, technical development, technology transfer and the adoption of modern operational systems.

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the venue of the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, Libya. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, according to the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform. (Photo by Hazem Turkia/Xinhua)