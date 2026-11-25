Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah delivers a speech during the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, Libya. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, according to the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform. (Photo by Hazem Turkia/Xinhua)Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, according to the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform.
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2026 shows the venue of the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, Libya. Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday inaugurated the first edition of the Libya International Energy Conference and Exhibition in Tripoli, according to the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform. (Photo by Hazem Turkia/Xinhua)