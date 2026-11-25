Poster for Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Bollywood actor Salman Khan

A Saudi action film featuring Monica Bellucci, Martin Lawrence and Bollywood star Salman Khan will open in Chinese mainland cinemas on Saturday, according to media reports and Chinese mainland's ticketing platforms.The film is being billed as the biggest-budget Saudi production since the kingdom reopened its cinema sector in 2017, the Guangzhou-based Southern Metropolis Daily reported.Seven Dogs pairs the Italian and US actors with the Indian star. Promotional material describes large-scale action sequences alongside a strand of character-driven drama, while the producers say the shoot created "biggest explosion in the history of cinema," a claim they say was recognized by the Guinness World Records.Tickets for the movie Seven Dogs have already been available on Chinese mainland's ticketing platforms like Maoyan, the Global Times reporter found on Wednesday.Bollywood actor Khan is best known to Chinese audiences as the lead of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which reached Chinese cinemas in 2018.