This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2025 shows a section of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan link at sunrise in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

At 8 a.m., Yuan Moli leaves Shenzhen for work. Forty minutes later, she is in Zhongshan, another city across the Pearl River Estuary in south China's Guangdong Province.What was once a journey of more than two hours on the road has been dramatically shortened after the opening of the 24-kilometer Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in June 2024.Yuan works for Xinyichang, a leading Chinese maker of LED die-bonding equipment. The company has built a production base in Zhongshan, which began operations in 2022.About 90 percent of the company's production lines have been moved to Zhongshan, Yuan said. Engineers can test equipment there in the morning and return to Shenzhen for research work in the afternoon, allowing research and manufacturing teams to work more closely together.The company's cross-city operations reflect a broader shift in the Pearl River Delta, one of the world's major manufacturing hubs, where improved transport links are helping cities in the region make better use of their respective strengths.BRIDGING THE DIVIDEThe Pearl River Estuary, shaped like an inverted V, divides the Pearl River Delta into eastern and western banks. Shenzhen and Dongguan lie to the east, while Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen are in the west.Though only dozens of kilometers apart in a straight line, these cities were long separated by lengthy road detours, with some journeys exceeding 200 kilometers.Benefiting from deepwater ports and proximity to Hong Kong, the eastern bank developed strengths in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation but faces limited room for expansion and rising costs. The western bank, meanwhile, has more land for industrial development but faces pressure to upgrade its industries and find new sources of growth.Before the Humen Bridge opened in 1997, the divide had been particularly evident in transportation. Drivers sometimes had to wait six or seven hours just to board a ferry.The bridge shortened road journeys between the two shores by roughly 120 kilometers, but growing traffic soon strained its capacity. More crossings followed, including the Nansha Bridge and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.The opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link marked another major step. Completed after seven years of construction, this crossing combines bridges, artificial islands, an undersea tunnel and an underwater interchange. It cuts the drive between Shenzhen and Zhongshan from over two hours to around 30 minutes, making it much easier for people and businesses to move between the two cities.Since its opening in 2024, the transport artery has handled more than 81 million vehicle trips, according to local authorities.Zhu Wei, deputy director of Guangdong's provincial development and reform commission, compared the over 10 existing and planned crossings to shoelaces gradually pulling the eastern and western shores of the estuary closer together.INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENTBetter transport connections are facilitating companies expanding across the estuary, tapping both Shenzhen's technological strengths and Zhongshan's manufacturing capacity and industrial space.Liao Lei, chairman of Shenzhen Seals Instrumentation Co., Ltd., a maker of precision testing equipment, recalled the difficulties of expanding in Shenzhen."In Shenzhen, factory space was so limited that we couldn't set up multiple product testing lines," he said.After expanding to Zhongshan, the company increased its factory space from 700 square meters to more than 20,000 square meters, quadrupled its monthly production capacity from 500 to 2,000 units, and expanded its workforce from about 180 to over 460."With enough room to build testing platforms, we can pursue more detailed research and develop several new product lines at the same time," Liao said.New industrial parks are also helping deepen cross-city industrial ties. On Ma'an Island in Zhongshan, near the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, the future technology center of the bay area is bringing businesses from the two cities together.The park opened in December 2024 with an investment of roughly 2.7 billion yuan (around 402 million U.S. dollars) to focus on smart manufacturing, medical devices, electronics, electrical equipment and information technology. It has attracted 30 companies, including one publicly listed company and two national-level "little giant" enterprises.Such cooperation is taking place in a region with a strong track record in innovation. The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou innovation cluster has once again ranked first among the world's top 100 innovation clusters in 2026, while the Macao-Zhuhai cluster made the top 100 for the third consecutive year, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index.The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area comprises the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and nine cities in Guangdong's Pearl River Delta. The region generates approximately one-ninth of China's GDP with less than 1 percent of the country's land area and 6 percent of its population.In September 2025, China's State Council approved comprehensive pilot reforms for market-based allocation of production factors in 10 regions, including the nine mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area.The pilot program seeks to remove institutional barriers to the free flow and efficient allocation of production factors, covering technology, land, labor, data, capital, and resources and environment.For companies like Xinyichang, closer integration is already changing how they operate.With Shenzhen's innovation resources and Zhongshan's manufacturing capacity now more closely connected, companies will have more room to grow and put down deeper roots, Yuan said.