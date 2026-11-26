Staff members of cosmetics brand Pechoin produce AI micro dramas for advertising in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 20, 2026. (Xinhua)

A young woman browses the drinks aisle of a convenience store, picks up a beverage and finds herself drawn into a budding romance.The scene unfolds in a micro drama released by convenience store chain FamilyMart in China, as the company explores ways to engage consumers through artificial intelligence (AI)-generated entertainment.Such productions illustrate an emerging trend in China's brand marketing, with companies using AI-generated characters and settings to weave products and brand messages into storylines, making commercial content part of the viewing experience.China's micro drama market exceeded 100 billion yuan (about 14.9 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, and the country had more than 800 million micro-drama users as of September this year, according to the National Radio and Television Administration.In the first eight months of 2026, some 430,000 micro dramas were released, 13 times the total for all of 2025, with AI-generated productions accounting for more than 90 percent, the administration said.Major platforms are exploring the format's commercial potential. Hongguo Short Drama launched an AI micro-drama creation program in October that includes matchmaking between creators and brands for commercial projects, while Taobao has partnered with consumer brands to produce AI-generated promotional series.MICRO DRAMAS, LONG-TERM CONSUMER TIESMicro dramas typically rely on plot twists and dramatic conflicts to capture viewers' attention within minutes, but consumer brands are using the format with longer-term marketing goals in mind.After releasing two seasons of live-action micro dramas, FamilyMart is now using AI to produce a series titled "Healing Moments at the Convenience Store," with the technology enabling the company to explore more settings and camera techniques at lower production costs.In line with its strategy of catering to five eating occasions throughout the day, FamilyMart has developed stories around five aspects of everyday life, namely work, communities, personal growth, romance and school. The dramas feature products such as coffee, sandwiches, oden (a Japanese-style simmered dish) and steamed buns for immediate consumption.Unlike short videos and livestream shopping, which excel at generating product interest and immediate sales, respectively, AI-generated micro dramas offer complete narratives in which stores, employees, food and services can naturally become part of the characters' everyday lives, said Li Hao, the company's public relations director.Through AI micro dramas, FamilyMart seeks to translate online interest into store visits, coupon redemptions and repeat purchases through its membership program."Products must appear at moments when they are needed," Li said, adding that membership benefits and payment discounts should help advance the plot.The company plans to evaluate the effectiveness of its dramas by tracking viewing behavior, brand recognition and business indicators such as product searches and new memberships, with comparisons across different regions and time periods.Cosmetics brand Pechoin, founded in Shanghai in 1931, began exploring micro dramas after noticing that traditional in-feed advertisements on platforms such as Douyin had reached a plateau in effectiveness, while micro dramas were performing better in terms of exposure, click-through rates and user interaction.Wang Lujun, the company's head of content marketing, said micro dramas can reach a much larger audience than conventional in-feed advertisements on the same budget, with interested viewers then directed to livestreaming sessions for product purchases.Pechoin produces two types of AI micro dramas. One draws on popular themes such as rebirth and second chances in workplace and everyday settings to attract potential customers, while the other focuses on product promotions during major shopping festivals such as Singles' Day, targeting consumers already familiar with the brand and inclined to make repeat purchases.With consumers increasingly familiar with skincare ingredients and their functions, simply presenting ingredient data is becoming less effective in a highly competitive market crowded with similar products, Wang said.Targeting mainly consumers aged 25 to 45, Pechoin uses fictional stories to explain how products work and present test data in the context of everyday skincare concerns, such as the effects of staying up late and early signs of aging.CONTENT AS A STOREFRONTConsumers are growing wary of direct sales pitches but remain receptive to discovering products through content they choose to watch, said Tang Jiansheng, a Shanghai-based senior expert in consumer insights and business analysis.In traditional e-commerce, consumers typically search for products they need and compare prices before buying. Livestream shopping, meanwhile, often generates purchases through hosts' recommendations and promotional offers.Micro dramas offer a different route to consumption, with viewers potentially developing an interest in a product through the storyline, Tang said. Consumers' sense of connection with a product is becoming an increasingly important factor in purchasing decisions, alongside price and functionality, Tang added.In an AI-generated animated series jointly launched by Taobao, Tmall and Blue Moon, a manufacturer of household and personal care products, a young office worker sets off on a holiday with a magical creature summoned from a pump bottle of body wash, turning a product feature into a plot device.Recommendation algorithms allow brands to reach consumers more cost-effectively based on their interests and recent searches, while shopping functions embedded in entertainment platforms can shorten the path from product discovery to purchase, Tang said.Tang cited a feature linking Hongguo Short Drama to Douyin's e-commerce services, which allows viewers to pause a drama, search for products similar to those on screen and place orders.Tang described the emerging model as a scalable content-based storefront and said that AI also allows brands to quickly test how different storylines, product selling points and consumption scenarios affect purchasing decisions among different consumer groups, increasing investment in versions that generate better sales results.In the future, the same brand could produce different versions of a micro drama for mothers with young children, office workers and older consumers, with tailored plots and product placements. Brands could also use AI to analyze viewer comments and interactions to improve their products, Tang added.LOWER COSTS, HIGHER CONTENT STANDARDSThe rapid expansion of AI-generated micro dramas has exposed a gap between production volume and audience interest.During this year's Spring Festival period, live-action micro dramas generated 25 times the total views of AI-generated micro dramas, despite having only about one-fiftieth as many new releases, according to an article published on the website of the China Netcasting Services Association.For brands seeking to capture viewers' attention, lower production costs make it easier to experiment with different types of content. Wang said Pechoin can produce dozens of episodes in batches to test audience responses, introduce more characters and create settings such as polar regions that would be costly or difficult to film.Savings on production could also be redirected toward promotional offers and gifts for consumers, Wang added.However, industry insiders stressed that as production becomes easier, creativity, an understanding of consumer needs and product authenticity become increasingly important."The cheaper content becomes, the scarcer attention becomes. Ultimately, competition comes down to creativity and genuine consumer insights," Tang said.Pechoin, for example, draws on customer service feedback and product reviews to identify skincare concerns before developing scripts. It also devotes particular attention to refining AI-generated skin textures to avoid unrealistic depictions of product effects, Wang said.FamilyMart, meanwhile, aims to reduce spending on sets, actor fees and special effects, while maintaining investment in character development, storytelling and accurate product presentation, Li said.In developing FamilyMart's AI series, the creative team interviewed more than 20 convenience store managers, drawing on real-life stories before submitting multiple plot outlines for the brand to review, said Shen Chang, executive producer and director of the series.Although AI has lowered barriers to production, creating micro dramas for brands demands a broad range of skills, from scriptwriting and cinematography to editing and sound design, as creators must balance storytelling, audience emotions and commercial objectives, Shen said.Maintaining consumer trust presents another challenge, with Tang warning that excessive commercialization and blurred boundaries between advertising and entertainment could undermine the credibility of content.FamilyMart requires specialized AI training on product materials and frame-by-frame reviews of footage to ensure that products appear naturally and the brand is accurately represented. The company is also exploring procedures for advertising disclosure, copyright protection and the use of people's likenesses, Li said."Traffic is a short-lived dividend, while content is an asset that can compound in value for brands," Shen said.