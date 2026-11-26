The Brazilian government on Wednesday expressed indignation over a U.S. proposal to impose new tariffs on Brazilian aircraft and sugar.



In a statement issued by the presidential communications office, the Brazilian government said it had been negotiating in good faith with the United States for more than a year over the Section 301 action.



The statement said the United States had committed in August to sending the terms of reference for a possible bilateral economic and trade agreement but had yet to do so despite repeated requests from Brazil.



The Brazilian government said the new tariff proposal was aimed at pressuring Brazil to change its domestic regulations concerning the PIX payment system, digital commerce and preferential agreements, among other areas.



The unilateral decision by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) was unacceptable in the context of ongoing bilateral negotiations, the statement said, stressing that Brazil would not yield to this type of threat.



Brazil will continue to seek a negotiated solution while retaining the option of taking action within the World Trade Organization and not ruling out reciprocal measures, the statement said.



Earlier Wednesday, the USTR proposed imposing an additional 10-percent tariff on finished aircraft imported from Brazil and increasing duties on certain out-of-quota sugar imports.



A public hearing on the proposed measures is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2027.

