A drone photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows a roll-on/roll-off vessel departing from Nanjing Port in east China's Jiangsu Province. Loaded with 2,885 Chinese-made vehicles, a roll-on/roll-off ship named "Tang Hong" set sail from Nanjing Port for Mexico on Wednesday. So far this year, Nanjing Port has exported a total of 12,270 domestic vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 248.2 percent. (Photo by Fei Bojun/Xinhua)

Police officers of the local border inspection station check vehicles to be exported at Nanjing Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 23, 2026. Loaded with 2,885 Chinese-made vehicles, a roll-on/roll-off ship named "Tang Hong" set sail from Nanjing Port for Mexico on Wednesday. So far this year, Nanjing Port has exported a total of 12,270 domestic vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 248.2 percent. (Photo by Fei Bojun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2026 shows domestic vehicles awaiting shipment at Nanjing Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. Loaded with 2,885 Chinese-made vehicles, a roll-on/roll-off ship named "Tang Hong" set sail from Nanjing Port for Mexico on Wednesday. So far this year, Nanjing Port has exported a total of 12,270 domestic vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 248.2 percent. (Photo by Fei Bojun/Xinhua)

Police officers of the local border inspection station check vehicles to be exported at Nanjing Port in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 23, 2026. Loaded with 2,885 Chinese-made vehicles, a roll-on/roll-off ship named "Tang Hong" set sail from Nanjing Port for Mexico on Wednesday. So far this year, Nanjing Port has exported a total of 12,270 domestic vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 248.2 percent. (Photo by Fei Bojun/Xinhua)