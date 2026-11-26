A Russian contestant sings a Chinese song during the 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 25, 2026. The 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest is held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. Twenty-two young contestants from China and Russia take the stage to compete, deepening their mutual understanding and friendship through music. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A Chinese contestant sings a Chinese song during the 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 25, 2026. The 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest is held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. Twenty-two young contestants from China and Russia take the stage to compete, deepening their mutual understanding and friendship through music. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A teacher provides real-time guidance to her student competing on stage during the 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 25, 2026. The 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest is held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. Twenty-two young contestants from China and Russia take the stage to compete, deepening their mutual understanding and friendship through music. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A Russian contestant sings a Chinese song during the 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 25, 2026. The 16th "Confucius Institute Cup" China-Russia Song Contest is held in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday. Twenty-two young contestants from China and Russia take the stage to compete, deepening their mutual understanding and friendship through music. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)