Israeli rescue personnel take part in an emergency response drill inside Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 25, 2026. The drill, conducted in cooperation with the medical center, is part of the annual training program. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Israeli rescue personnel take part in an emergency response drill inside Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 25, 2026. The drill, conducted in cooperation with the medical center, is part of the annual training program. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Israeli rescue personnel take part in an emergency response drill inside Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 25, 2026. The drill, conducted in cooperation with the medical center, is part of the annual training program. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Israeli rescue personnel take part in an emergency response drill inside Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 25, 2026. The drill, conducted in cooperation with the medical center, is part of the annual training program. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)