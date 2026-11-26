A woman walks in front of a wall bearing the phrase in Spanish, "Fidel will live forever within us," in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 25, 2026. Cuba marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)

A person on a bicycle rides past a billboard displaying an image of Cuban revolutionary leader and former president Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 25, 2026. Cuba marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)

People walk past a wall bearing the phrase "Fidel forever" written in Spanish, in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 25, 2026. Cuba marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)

A visual artist holds an oil portrait of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 25, 2026. Cuba marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)