Models pose during the 2026 Seoul Model Festival in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows a close-up of a model's face during the 2026 Seoul Model Festival in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows a close-up of a model's face during the 2026 Seoul Model Festival in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 25, 2026 shows a close-up of a model's face during the 2026 Seoul Model Festival in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)