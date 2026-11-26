A robot is on display during the Tech in Ghana Accra 2026 conference and exhibition in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 24, 2026.(Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

An exhibitor demonstrate his science and technology project during the exhibition of the Tech in Ghana Accra 2026 conference and exhibition in Accra, Ghana, Nov. 24, 2026.(Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

A Ghanaian cybersecurity official on Tuesday urged digital economy operators to adopt strong security measures to protect their assets and finances amid the growth in the country's technology sector.Jake France, head of Cybersecurity Technology Standards at Ghana's Cyber Security Authority, said during the opening of the Tech in Ghana Accra 2026 conference and exhibition that cybersecurity must be a priority in the structures of each technology service provider due to the increasing number of cybercrimes in the country.According to France, individual Ghanaians and businesses have been experiencing the growing financial impacts of online scams and cybercrimes.He said that reported cybercrimes in Ghana increased to 4,938, with an associated financial loss of approximately 209 million Ghana cedis (about 17.6 million U.S. dollars) between January and September 2026, compared to 4,604 cases in 2025 as a whole.The actual numbers could even be higher, as some victims do not report their experiences for various reasons, said France. "It shows that the expansion of our digital economy must be accompanied by stronger security measures."He highlighted, "We must therefore understand cybersecurity as an investment in protecting economic activities and sustaining public confidence."Carl Ashie, a fintech official at the Bank of Ghana, said that the country's mobile money transactions reached 4.54 trillion cedis in 2025.