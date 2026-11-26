People select fruits at a grocery store in New York, the United States, Oct. 14, 2026. U.S. inflation rose further in October, as the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge accelerated and its core measure hit a three-year high. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, following an unrevised 0.5 percent gain in September, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

US inflation rose further in October, as the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge accelerated and its core measure hit a three-year high.The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, following an unrevised 0.5 percent gain in September, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Wednesday.From a year earlier, the index increased 3.8 percent, up from 3.6 percent in September. Excluding food and energy, the core PCE price index also rose 0.3 percent on the month, and increased 3.3 percent from a year earlier, up from 3.1 percent in September and above the 3.2 percent economists had expected.Personal income rose 0.7 percent in October, beating expectations, while disposable personal income increased 0.8 percent, the BEA said. Consumer spending rose 0.3 percent in nominal terms, slightly below forecasts, and fell slightly after adjusting for inflation, with real spending down less than 0.1 percent from that in September.The U.S. personal saving rate was 4.1 percent in October. The income gain was led by private wages and salaries, dividend income and government social benefits, including one-time payments from a Medicare premium rebate.The report leaves the Fed on course to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter point at its Dec. 8-9 meeting, from the current 3.75 percent to 4.00 percent range, with markets pricing in another increase in January, according to CME FedWatch.Fed Governor Christopher Waller had signaled before the release that he could support a larger half-point increase to quell inflation. With core inflation still well above the Fed's 2 percent target, the October report is the last major inflation reading before the December meeting.While some policymakers consider tariffs and supply shocks temporary, others fear the impact has begun spreading through the economy and could become embedded."America's inflation problem is bigger than an energy shock," said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.The inflation data came alongside an upward revision to third-quarter economic growth. Real gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in the third quarter, the BEA said in a separate release Wednesday.U.S. stocks tanked after the releases, as investors weighed strong economic growth against sticky inflation.

People line up to enter a sample store in New York, the United States, Oct. 28, 2026. U.S. inflation rose further in October, as the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge accelerated and its core measure hit a three-year high. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, following an unrevised 0.5 percent gain in September, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)