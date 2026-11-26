Roma's Evan Ndicka (top) vies for the ball during the UEFA Champion's League football match between Paris Saint Germain and Roma in Paris, France, Nov. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Atletico Madrid boosted its hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a 2-0 home win over Norwegian side Viking FK on Wednesday.The victory lifted Atletico to 18th in the standings with seven points from five matches, while Viking sits 27th with four points, outside the top 24 places that guarantee progress to the knockout phase.Atletico threatened as early as the second minute when Johnny Cardoso had a shot blocked, before Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a left-footed finish from Alejandro Grimaldo's cross.Julian Alvarez doubled Atletico's lead five minutes later with a free kick that Viking goalkeeper Lubomir Belko clawed away, only for goal-line technology to confirm the ball had crossed the line.Lee Kang-in forced a diving save from Belko with a left-footed effort in the 32nd minute, before Alvarez tested the goalkeeper again from the edge of the penalty area.Viking finished with 10 men after defender Henrik Falchener was sent off in stoppage time for bringing down Giuliano Simeone as the Atletico forward raced through on goal.Two other Spanish sides claimed away victories, with Barcelona beating Azerbaijan's Sabah FK 4-1 and Villarreal edging Slavia Prague 1-0. Anthony Gordon scored twice for Barcelona, with Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also on target.Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino's wait for his first win as Manchester United coach continued with a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon.Paris Saint-Germain was held to a 2-2 draw by Roma, Lille defeated Bayern Munich 2-1, and Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge.

PSG's Fabian Ruiz (L) vies with Roma's Santiago Castro during the UEFA Champion's League football match between Paris Saint Germain and Roma in Paris, France, Nov. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Roma's Mario Hermoso (R) celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champion's League football match between Paris Saint Germain and Roma in Paris, France, Nov. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Roma's Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring the penalty kick during the UEFA Champion's League football match between Paris Saint Germain and Roma in Paris, France, Nov. 25, 2026. (Photo by Henri Szwarc/Xinhua)